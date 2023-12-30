en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

In a concerning update, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has confirmed 11 new cases of firecracker-related injuries, pushing the total count to 107 as the nation edges closer to its New Year’s Eve celebrations. DOH Secretary Teddy Herbosa revealed that the majority of these fresh injury cases involve male children who were not active users of fireworks but mere bystanders.

Firework Injuries on the Rise

The surge in firecracker injuries is becoming increasingly alarming, particularly as festivities peak during the New Year’s Eve period. This period is notorious for its widespread use of fireworks. The DOH has consistently issued warnings about the dangers of firecrackers, especially to children. The recent spike in incidents only highlights the risks associated with fireworks during holiday festivities. The government usually promotes safety campaigns to prevent these injuries and might respond with additional measures to protect the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as children.

(Read Also: Manila Set for Fuel Price Reduction as New Year Approaches)

Addressing the Public Safety Concern

Notably, the DOH has reported 13 new fireworks-related injuries, including a case where a four-year-old boy accidentally swallowed a firecracker called watusi. The DOH warned against the use of watusi, which contains toxic chemicals and ingestion can lead to death. The agency advised against inducing vomiting if watusi is swallowed and provided guidelines for handling eye, skin, and inhalation exposure. It also urged the boy’s family to return to the hospital for proper medical attention, as watusi poisoning symptoms may not be immediate.

(Read Also: President Marcos Jr. Accelerates Marawi City’s Recovery with New Order)

Preventive Measures and Public Advisory

On another note, the DOH in the Philippines has issued a public advisory encouraging individuals to appoint a ‘designated driver’ for New Year’s Eve celebrations to prevent accidents due to impaired driving from alcohol consumption. The advisory stresses the risks of impaired judgment and balance even after a single drink. This initiative echoes similar efforts globally, such as the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In anticipation of possible accidents over the holidays, the DOH has commanded all public and private health facilities to go on Code White alert until Jan 4, 2024. Hospitals and health facilities are expected to prepare more medicines and supplies, especially for trauma patients. The DOH also reminded the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and driving after drinking alcohol.

Read More

0
Health Philippines Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sir Scott Macfarlane Knighted for a Lifetime Devoted to Improving Child Cancer Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

Singapore Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Infections Amid Vaccine Fatigue

By Waqas Arain

COVID-19 Surge in NSW, The Daily Telegraph's Subscription Glitch, and Queensland Premier's Shock Resignation

By Geeta Pillai

'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows

By Mazhar Abbas

'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine ...
@Health · 28 mins
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine ...
heart comment 0
Rural America’s Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We’ve Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

By Dil Bar Irshad

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
35 seconds
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
1 min
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
2 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
2 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
2 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
5 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
7 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
8 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
8 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app