Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

In a concerning update, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has confirmed 11 new cases of firecracker-related injuries, pushing the total count to 107 as the nation edges closer to its New Year’s Eve celebrations. DOH Secretary Teddy Herbosa revealed that the majority of these fresh injury cases involve male children who were not active users of fireworks but mere bystanders.

Firework Injuries on the Rise

The surge in firecracker injuries is becoming increasingly alarming, particularly as festivities peak during the New Year’s Eve period. This period is notorious for its widespread use of fireworks. The DOH has consistently issued warnings about the dangers of firecrackers, especially to children. The recent spike in incidents only highlights the risks associated with fireworks during holiday festivities. The government usually promotes safety campaigns to prevent these injuries and might respond with additional measures to protect the public, particularly vulnerable groups such as children.

Addressing the Public Safety Concern

Notably, the DOH has reported 13 new fireworks-related injuries, including a case where a four-year-old boy accidentally swallowed a firecracker called watusi. The DOH warned against the use of watusi, which contains toxic chemicals and ingestion can lead to death. The agency advised against inducing vomiting if watusi is swallowed and provided guidelines for handling eye, skin, and inhalation exposure. It also urged the boy’s family to return to the hospital for proper medical attention, as watusi poisoning symptoms may not be immediate.

Preventive Measures and Public Advisory

On another note, the DOH in the Philippines has issued a public advisory encouraging individuals to appoint a ‘designated driver’ for New Year’s Eve celebrations to prevent accidents due to impaired driving from alcohol consumption. The advisory stresses the risks of impaired judgment and balance even after a single drink. This initiative echoes similar efforts globally, such as the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In anticipation of possible accidents over the holidays, the DOH has commanded all public and private health facilities to go on Code White alert until Jan 4, 2024. Hospitals and health facilities are expected to prepare more medicines and supplies, especially for trauma patients. The DOH also reminded the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and driving after drinking alcohol.

