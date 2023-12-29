Philippines Health Department Encourages ‘Designated Drivers’ for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

As the world readies to ring in the New Year with joyous celebrations, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has issued a public advisory, encouraging individuals to appoint a ‘designated driver’ for the festivities.

This call, aimed at preventing accidents due to impaired driving from alcohol consumption, underscores the risks that lurk even after a single drink.

Alcohol and Impaired Driving

Health Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo stressed the potential dangers associated with alcohol intake. Even a solitary drink can affect proprioception, thereby impacting one’s judgment and sense of balance.

This advisory gains considerable significance considering that consuming alcohol is a major aspect of Filipino celebrations, and many drivers are likely to indulge in it during the festivities.

Preventive Measures against Road Accidents

The DOH’s advice serves as a preventive measure against potential road accidents, that, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), are commonly caused by human error, including driving under the influence of alcohol.

With a sober individual at the wheel, the DOH aims to ensure the safety of revelers as they partake in the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Global Efforts to Curb Drunk Driving

This initiative isn’t isolated. Similar efforts are being made globally. For instance, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging motorists to drive sober during New Year’s celebrations and reminding drivers of the zero-tolerance policy that is part of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ enforcement campaign.

During last year’s New Year’s reporting period, fatal crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs led to several deaths. Troopers also made numerous impaired-driving arrests during the reporting period. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), thousands died in drunk driving crashes in 2021.

It is evident that the festivities associated with the New Year bring not just joy and celebration, but also an increased risk of accidents due to impaired driving. The call from the DOH, as well as authorities worldwide, is a timely reminder to prioritize safety while celebrating the incoming year.