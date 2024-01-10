Philippines Expected to Become ‘Aging Population’ by 2030: UN Study

In a significant demographic shift, the Philippines is poised to become an ‘aging population’ by 2030, according to a comprehensive study by the United Nations’ Commission on Population and Development. This landmark transition is characterized by a rise in the segment of the population aged 65 and above, which is projected to constitute 7 percent of the country’s total population.

Implications of an Aging Population

The term ‘aging population’ describes a profound transformation in the age structure of a society, bringing with it varied socio-economic implications. The most immediate impact is the surge in healthcare needs, with more resources required to cater to the older demographic’s health requirements.

Aside from healthcare, another critical area affected is the country’s workforce. With a larger proportion of the population retiring, there may be changes in the labor market dynamics. This could potentially lead to adjustments in employment policies and practices.

Moreover, the government may need to recalibrate its policies to better address the needs of an older population. This could include measures ranging from social security enhancements to initiatives aimed at promoting active aging.

Philippines’ Preparation for the Demographic Transition

The report, which was covered by Arra Perez for TV Patrol on January 10, 2023, emphasizes the need for the Philippines to brace itself for this impending demographic transition. This includes a comprehensive review and potential overhaul of existing policies and systems to cater to the needs of an aging population.

The Current State of the Commission on Population and Development (CPD)

While the CPD continues to grapple with issues of population growth and teenage pregnancies, the looming prospect of an aging population presents a fresh set of challenges. It necessitates a renewed focus on fertility intentions and responsible parenthood, along with a deeper examination of the implications of an aging population on social security and migrant workers.