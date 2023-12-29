en English
Health

Philippines’ Department of Health Declares ‘Code White’ Alert Amid Holiday Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:41 pm EST
Philippines’ Department of Health Declares ‘Code White’ Alert Amid Holiday Season

The Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has heightened its alert level to ‘Code White’, a status indicating that medical professionals and resources are on standby for immediate deployment, to cater to any potential surge in patient cases. The alert, announced by DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo, will be effective until January 4.

Code White: A Proactive Measure

A ‘Code White’ alert serves as an indication that the healthcare system is on high alert, with medical personnel including doctors and nurses primed for rapid response. Emergency services, surgical teams, and other medical resources are readied to respond at a moment’s notice. The ‘Code White’ alert is often activated during holidays, festivals, or large events when there is a likelihood of an increased number of patients due to accidents, injuries, or health complications associated with these occasions.

Reason for the Alert

While the DOH did not provide specific reasons for the ‘Code White’ alert, such measures are usually implemented when large gatherings and festivities could lead to a spike in the demand for medical services. This strategic approach by the DOH is aimed at ensuring that healthcare facilities are prepared to provide prompt and efficient healthcare to the public during these periods.

Other Preparatory Measures

The DOH has also raised ‘Code White’ and ‘Code Blue’ alerts in certain regions in the Philippines during the long holiday. In regions under ‘Code White’ alert, hospital staff residing in hospital dormitories are obligated to be on-call for rapid response to emerging cases. On the other hand, regions under ‘Code Blue’ alert have half of their health facilities on standby. In addition, the DOH has ensured the availability of medicines and emergency medical teams to handle any eventualities, further underscoring its commitment to public health during this period.

In conclusion, the ‘Code White’ alert declared by the DOH is a crucial step to ensure that the country’s healthcare system is adequately equipped to handle any potential surge in patient cases during the holiday season. It is a testament to the DOH’s proactive approach in prioritizing public health and its readiness to respond efficiently and promptly to any health emergencies that may arise.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

