Philippines’ Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis

The Department of Agriculture in the Philippines has come forward to offer a much-needed helping hand to local pig farmers in Aklan. The department has allocated P11.18 million in financial assistance to 411 backyard pig raisers who have been affected by the devastating African Swine Fever (ASF). This aid comes in response to the culling of 2,236 pigs across 10 municipalities in Aklan. Each farmer received P5,000 for each pig culled, with the maximum compensation per household capped at 20 pigs or P100,000.

Impact of ASF on Local Farmers

Among those who received assistance is Mark Reuben Trance, a local hog farmer who lost all 47 of his pigs to ASF. Trance, like many others, is now considering investing in different businesses rather than returning to hog raising, given the persisting risk of ASF.

According to Dr. Maria Cyrosa Leen Mabel Siñel, head of the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian, Aklan has experienced a significant decline in its swine population. Out of the initial 105,000 heads, only 21,000 remain, a staggering loss of 80% due to ASF. Currently, 15 out of 17 municipalities in Aklan are still designated as red zones, indicating a high risk of ASF.

Measures to Mitigate the Crisis

To control the spread of the virus and stem further losses, culling and strict biosecurity measures are being enforced. Authorities have also sought pork supply from nearby provinces including Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Romblon to meet the local demand.

In an effort to maintain swine production, artificial insemination is being promoted to prevent inbreeding. Aklan State University is also playing a crucial role in these efforts by ensuring strict biosecurity protocols and disease surveillance in support of the local swine industry.

State of Calamity Declared

In response to the ASF outbreak, a state of calamity was declared in Aklan on May 19, 2023. Strict border controls have been put in place to prevent any further spread of ASF, which continues to pose a significant threat to the local pig farming industry.