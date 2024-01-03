en English
Health

Philippines Budget Department Allocates P550 Million for National Kidney and Transplant Institute Expansion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in the Philippines has sanctioned the release of P550 million for the expansion of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute’s (NKTI) Out-Patient Department building. The announcement was made on January 3, by Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman. This funding release is a part of a larger project that aims to enhance the NKTI’s capacity for specialized care in kidney and allied diseases. The total cost for the expansion is estimated at P1.331 billion.

Building a One-Stop-Shop for Healthcare Services

The new eight-story facility will serve as a comprehensive center for social services, diagnostic, and surgical facilities, enhancing the hospital’s outpatient services. This initiative is a part of the government’s commitment to improving healthcare facilities, particularly specialty hospitals like NKTI. The hospital, situated in Quezon City, serves as a national referral center for kidney patients and is renowned for its voluntary blood services.

Healthcare for All: A National Priority

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has emphasized the importance of quality health care for all Filipinos, aligning with the government’s commitment to healthcare enhancements. The release of funds for NKTI’s expansion is in line with President Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure quality healthcare for all. The construction of an eight-story building will provide a one-stop-shop for social services, including diagnostic and surgical facilities, bolstering NKTI’s outpatient services.

Boosting Specialized Care across the Nation

The funds will be utilized for the construction and expansion of the OPD building, facilitating NKTI’s ability to provide specialized care. This initiative forms part of the Marcos administration’s endeavor to improve the country’s healthcare facilities. NKTI stands as a beacon for kidney patients from various regional hospitals in the country and leads the nation in voluntary blood services.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

