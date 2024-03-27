Philippines Battles Pertussis Surge: 568 Cases, 40 Deaths, DOH Ramps Up Vaccination Efforts

MANILA -- In a concerted effort to combat a significant uptick in pertussis (whooping cough) cases, the Department of Health (DOH) in the Philippines has reported 568 confirmed cases and 40 fatalities from January 1 to March 16, 2024. This recent surge marks a dramatic increase, with the tally now over 20 times higher than the same period last year. Amidst this public health challenge, the DOH is intensifying its vaccination campaign and has acquired additional vaccine doses to stem the outbreak.

Urgent Response to Rising Cases

The recorded cases signify a concerning rise in pertussis incidents, primarily affecting infants below six months who are either unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination history. To counter this, the DOH has declared health centers open during Holy Week for pertussis vaccinations and is redistributing existing vaccine supplies to the most needed areas. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, in coordination with President Marcos, has expedited the procurement of 3 million more vaccine doses, aiming to bolster the national immunization program against this highly contagious respiratory disease.

Strategic Measures and Public Cooperation

In light of the outbreaks, the DOH has engaged with city health officers across Metro Manila for updates and strategizing on pertussis case management. Emphasizing the efficacy of antibiotics for treatment and the critical role of vaccines in prevention, the department is navigating this health crisis with a dual approach of immediate medical response and long-term preventive strategies. The DOH is steering clear of imposing mandatory mask mandates or restricting gatherings, advocating instead for public 'adherence' to voluntary health measures and vaccination to foster better health outcomes.

Vaccination: A Critical Front in the Fight

With 64,400 vaccine doses already distributed nationwide and 3 million more on the way, the DOH underlines the importance of vaccination in the fight against pertussis. Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo's message to the public is clear: proactive vaccination and health practices are key to protecting against the disease. As the country grapples with this outbreak, the collective effort of government, healthcare providers, and the community will be pivotal in curtailing the spread of pertussis and safeguarding public health.