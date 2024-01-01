en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Philippines’ Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:03 pm EST
Philippines’ Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy

On January 1, 2024, Bataan, a province in the Philippines, ushered in the New Year with a novel health initiative. The Blue Zone Project was launched with the ambitious goal of boosting the life expectancy of its residents, particularly focusing on the well-being of children. The news was reported by Sherrie Ann Torres for TV Patrol, marking the beginning of a significant chapter in the province’s health and social policy.

Aiming for Longevity: The Blue Zone Project

Modelled on the concept of global ‘Blue Zones’—regions where citizens live exceptionally long and healthy lives—the Blue Zone Project in Bataan aims to bring about a profound shift in lifestyle and environmental factors. It’s a concerted effort to combat lifestyle diseases that have become the leading cause of mortality in the province. The project is a commitment to public health and well-being, with the dual aim of promoting longevity and enhancing the quality of life.

Children at the Heart of the Project

The Blue Zone Project places a unique emphasis on children, recognizing them as central to its long-term success. In a targeted approach, Bataan National High School has integrated the project into its daily program. Health education, including medical, dental, nutrition, and physical education, forms an integral part of the curriculum, fostering healthier lifestyles from an early age.

Community Involvement: A Holistic Approach

The project extends beyond the school premises, weaving in parents and the community at large in its health-promoting strategies. The ‘Gulayan sa Paaralan’ initiative, for example, teaches students to cultivate their own fruits and vegetables. These harvested goods serve a dual purpose—they are used to prepare nutritious meals at school and are also sold to raise funds. Parents, too, are involved in Nutrition Seminars, ensuring that healthy habits are nurtured at home as well.

The launch of the Blue Zone Project in Bataan is a testament to the province’s dedication to improving the well-being of its residents. As the project unfolds, it presents a model for other regions to emulate, offering a blueprint for promoting health and longevity on a broader scale.

0
Health Lifestyle Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs

By Quadri Adejumo

Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City' ...
@Agriculture · 19 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City' ...
heart comment 0
Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure

By Hadeel Hashem

Cardiovascular Health Linked to Dementia Risk: Prevention Over Cure
WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB

By Salman Akhtar

WHO Unveils New Guidelines for MDR-TB Treatment; Odisha Steps Up Efforts to Eradicate TB
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment

By Hadeel Hashem

UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
19 seconds
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
2 mins
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
Hamas Rejects Israeli 'Voluntary Migration' Proposal for Gaza Palestinians
2 mins
Hamas Rejects Israeli 'Voluntary Migration' Proposal for Gaza Palestinians
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
5 mins
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
5 mins
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
13 mins
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
14 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
15 mins
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
15 mins
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
40 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
40 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
59 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
60 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app