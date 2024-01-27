Philippines Advances Pulmonary Healthcare with New Lung Transplant Program

In the Philippines, a country archipelago where nearly 110 million people breathe, the importance of pulmonary health is not underestimated. Ranked consistently among the top causes of morbidity and mortality, respiratory illnesses have been a long-standing health concern. From 2012 to 2022, acute respiratory tract infections led the charts as the most reported ailment, acting as a gateway to more severe diseases such as pneumonia, chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and respiratory tuberculosis.

Enacting the Regional Specialty Centers Act

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Philippines took significant steps to fortify its healthcare system. The enactment of the Regional Specialty Centers Act (RA 11959) empowered the Department of Health to establish specialty centers in hospitals nationwide. A significant inclusion in this Act was the establishment of centers specializing in lung care, a crucial step towards strengthening the country's fight against pulmonary diseases.

Launching the Lung Transplant Program

Recently, a groundbreaking initiative by President Bongbong Marcos Jr. brought renewed hope. The launch of a lung transplant program, a collaboration between the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI), aims to perform the country's first human lung transplant within the year.

This initiative signifies a significant leap as Filipinos in need of transplants had to journey abroad previously, often facing uncertainties and challenges. Now, they can hope to receive the life-saving procedure within their homeland.

Historical Efforts and Challenges

The LCP's quest to establish a lung transplant program dates back to 1974, a journey punctuated by challenges, including a major fire in 1998 that brought operations to a standstill. Despite these setbacks, the vision remained alive, with recent funding and policy support playing a pivotal role in reviving the program.

A budget appropriation of P130 million for 2024 has been instrumental in this endeavor, enabling the LCP to send doctors for training and initiate the procurement of necessary equipment. This program stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and concerted efforts across various sectors to address critical healthcare needs.