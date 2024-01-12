Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population

In a proactive move to address the anticipated demographic shift in the Philippines, Senior Citizen party list Representative Rodolfo Ordanes has proposed a comprehensive restructuring of the nation’s health and pension finance institutions. The proposed overhaul is in response to projected changes by 2030, which anticipates an increase in the fraction of Filipinos aged 60 and above, and a corresponding decrease in the population below 15 years of age.

Aging Population: A Looming Challenge

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), according to Ordanes, should fall under the purview of the Department of Finance (DOF) to better manage the looming demographic shift. The transition of PhilHealth to DOF is seen as a strategic move to fortify the pension and health finance infrastructure. This is part of a wider strategy that also aims to create more job opportunities, promote entrepreneurship, and ensure economic growth.

Expanding Coverage for the Informal Economy

Ordanes further suggested that the reach of PhilHealth, along with the Social Security System (SSS) and the Home Development Mutual (Pag-IBIG) Fund, should be broadened to include a larger segment of workers from the informal economy. This recommendation stems from a report by the Commission on Population and Development, which indicates a trend towards slow population growth and an aging Philippine population.

The Philippines in 2025: A Projection

By the beginning of 2025, the Philippines is projected to house a population of 117,734,094. With a high birth and death rate, the population pyramid exhibits an expanding type, typical for developing countries. The total dependency ratio stands at 63.7, signifying that over half of the population is dependent on the working part. The life expectancy at birth is estimated at 71.7 years, with men expected to live 68.7 years and women 74.7 years. The literacy rate among adults is estimated at 96.29%, with approximately 2,811,223 adults being illiterate.