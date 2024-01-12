en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Philippine Representative Proposes Overhaul of Pension and Health Finance Ahead of Aging Population

In a proactive move to address the anticipated demographic shift in the Philippines, Senior Citizen party list Representative Rodolfo Ordanes has proposed a comprehensive restructuring of the nation’s health and pension finance institutions. The proposed overhaul is in response to projected changes by 2030, which anticipates an increase in the fraction of Filipinos aged 60 and above, and a corresponding decrease in the population below 15 years of age.

Aging Population: A Looming Challenge

Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), according to Ordanes, should fall under the purview of the Department of Finance (DOF) to better manage the looming demographic shift. The transition of PhilHealth to DOF is seen as a strategic move to fortify the pension and health finance infrastructure. This is part of a wider strategy that also aims to create more job opportunities, promote entrepreneurship, and ensure economic growth.

Expanding Coverage for the Informal Economy

Ordanes further suggested that the reach of PhilHealth, along with the Social Security System (SSS) and the Home Development Mutual (Pag-IBIG) Fund, should be broadened to include a larger segment of workers from the informal economy. This recommendation stems from a report by the Commission on Population and Development, which indicates a trend towards slow population growth and an aging Philippine population.

The Philippines in 2025: A Projection

By the beginning of 2025, the Philippines is projected to house a population of 117,734,094. With a high birth and death rate, the population pyramid exhibits an expanding type, typical for developing countries. The total dependency ratio stands at 63.7, signifying that over half of the population is dependent on the working part. The life expectancy at birth is estimated at 71.7 years, with men expected to live 68.7 years and women 74.7 years. The literacy rate among adults is estimated at 96.29%, with approximately 2,811,223 adults being illiterate.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
The Sandiganbayan, a Philippine anti-graft court, has denied former health secretary and present Iloilo Representative Janette Garin’s motion to dismiss graft and technical malversation charges. The charges are related to the procurement of Dengvaxia vaccines in 2015. The court’s Second Division, in a resolution dated January 10, affirmed the sufficiency of the information filed by
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
4 mins ago
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
5 mins ago
First Lady Jill Biden Advocates for Advancement in Women's Health Care
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
46 seconds ago
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
3 mins ago
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
4 mins ago
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
Latest Headlines
World News
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
16 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
25 seconds
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
33 seconds
Philippine Court Denies Dismissal Motion in Dengvaxia Vaccine Case
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
44 seconds
Rob Schmitz: Reporting on Global Issues with Depth and Insight
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
46 seconds
Rockland Immunochemicals Unveils AccuSignal Nuclease ELISA Kit: A Leap Forward in Biopharmaceutical Impurity Detection
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
53 seconds
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
58 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Defensive Line: A Key Factor in the Team's Success
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
1 min
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Repeals Retirement Tax, Aims to Alleviate Financial Burdens on Retirees
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
1 min
Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Yency Almonte and Michael Busch to Chicago Cubs
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
52 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app