Philippine Red Cross and PCUP Partner to Aid Urban Poor in Mindanao Floods

In the wake of devastating floods and landslides that have ravaged Mindanao, leaving approximately 230,000 families in dire need of assistance, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has mobilized an unprecedented relief effort. Chairman and CEO Dick Gordon has personally overseen the deployment of additional resources, including food trucks, water tankers, blankets, and first aid stations. The organization has also supplied body bags for the victims of landslides in Barangay Masara, Davao de Oro.

A Partnership for Resilience

Recognizing the unique vulnerabilities of the urban poor, the PRC has forged a partnership with the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) to provide crucial aid to these communities. The collaboration aims to equip these communities with the necessary tools to prepare for crises and disasters, as their lack of access to basic services often leaves them disproportionately exposed to risks and hazards.

First Aid Training and Beyond

Under the auspices of this new partnership, the PRC and PCUP will jointly train urban poor communities in emergency first aid, basic psychological first aid, and bloodletting activities. These initiatives not only provide immediate assistance but also foster a sense of empowerment and resilience among the communities themselves.

Livelihood Assistance and Financial Literacy

In addition to first aid training and health services, the PRC and PCUP will also provide livelihood assistance and financial literacy skills to ensure the sustainability of these communities' livelihoods. By placing safety, health, and financial independence in the hands of the urban poor, the PRC emphasizes the importance of including these communities in development plans and empowering them to face future crises with confidence.

As of February 14, 2024, the PRC and PCUP's collaborative efforts are well underway, providing a beacon of hope for the urban poor communities of Mindanao. With their combined resources and expertise, these organizations are not only addressing the immediate needs of those affected by the recent disasters but also working to build a more resilient future for the region's most vulnerable populations.

The Philippine Red Cross and the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor: Joining forces to uplift the lives of the urban poor in Mindanao.