Philippine Medical Association of Michigan Teams Up for Major Medical Mission in Mandaue City

In a remarkable display of international cooperation and community service, the Philippine Medical Association of Michigan (PMAM) joined forces with the Mandaue City Government, Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), and the University of Cebu Medical Center to conduct a comprehensive four-day medical mission at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex from January 29 to February 1, 2024. This mission saw the amalgamation of various medical professionals and volunteers, delivering much-needed healthcare services to 1,803 residents.

Partnerships and Support: A Community Effort

The medical mission was not just a testament to the dedication of healthcare professionals, but also highlighted the power of community and corporate partnerships. Mayor Jonas Cortes and MCCI immediate past president Kelie Ko welcomed the delegates from PMAM, marking the beginning of a mission that would bring significant health relief to many. With support from a broad range of donors, including Meerea High Street, GSK Realtech Corp., One Central Hotel, and many others, the mission provided medical consultations, surgeries, dental services, and circumcisions, showcasing the profound impact of collective action.

Benefits of Being a Chamber Member

The Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) played a pivotal role in the success of this medical mission, emphasizing the benefits of chamber membership. MCCI, a Hall of Fame Awardee and recognized as the Most Outstanding Chamber in the Philippines, provides its members with opportunities for partnerships, knowledge sharing, network building, and more. The chamber’s accolades, including being a finalist in the Small Business Category of the World Chambers Competition by the ICC World Chambers Federation, underscore its commitment to fostering a supportive business community.

A Call for Future Collaboration

As the medical mission concluded, the call for future collaborations became evident. The success of this event underlined the potential for even greater achievements through partnership and community involvement. MCCI invites companies to join the chamber, not only to enjoy various benefits but to also engage in impactful community service. This event sets a precedent for future missions and highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing healthcare needs.

The PMAM’s medical mission in Mandaue City is a shining example of what can be achieved when organizations come together for a common cause. Looking forward, the continued partnership between medical associations, local governments, chambers of commerce, and corporate donors promises to bring about significant improvements in community healthcare services, setting a benchmark for future initiatives.