PhilHealth Region 3 Marks 29th Anniversary with Launch of Student Art Competitions, Unveils Expanded Health Benefits

In celebration of National Health Insurance Month and its 29th anniversary, PhilHealth Region 3 showcased its commitment to advancing healthcare in the Philippines with a series of initiatives aimed at both raising awareness and enhancing patient care services. The event, held at Queen Pia's Place in Telabastagan, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on February 28, 2024, served as a platform to unveil expanded health benefit packages and launch creative competitions for students.

Strengthening Health Care Outreach and Education

Highlighting the theme "Damang-dama ko ang Benepisyo", the event underscored PhilHealth's mission to promote Universal Health Care and its programs through a partnership with educators, students, and media. Distinguished attendees included Antonio Arquero from DepEd Regional Office 3, Francis Dominic de Guzman of CHEd RO 3, and PIA-Central Luzon Regional Director William Beltran, who collectively emphasized the importance of integrating PhilHealth Learner's Material into educational platforms. The agency's initiative to engage with partner agencies for better dissemination of information reflects a strategic approach to enhancing health care literacy among the youth.

Announcing Enhanced Health Benefits

Arlan Granali, acting branch manager of PhilHealth PRO 3-Branch 2, took the opportunity to announce significant enhancements to PhilHealth's benefit packages. Noteworthy improvements include the expansion and institutionalization of hemodialysis coverage for CKD 5 patients, as well as increased coverage for critical conditions such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, high-risk pneumonia, and cataract surgery. These enhancements are part of PhilHealth's broader strategy to improve accessibility and affordability of healthcare services for Filipinos, marking a significant stride towards comprehensive health coverage for all.

Engaging the Youth through Creative Competitions

In a bid to foster awareness and engagement among the younger generation, PhilHealth formally launched the Reel-Making contest for Grade 8 students and the Digital Poster Making Contest for college students. This collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) in Region 3 encourages students to creatively express the benefits of PhilHealth services. With deadlines set for March 31, 2024, for Grade 8 submissions, and March 15, 2024, for college submissions, the agency looks forward to recognizing the top finalists and winners at PhilHealth's 30th anniversary celebration in 2025.

As PhilHealth Region 3 commemorates its 29th anniversary, the launch of student art competitions and the announcement of expanded health benefits signify a pivotal moment in the agency's ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare access and education. These initiatives not only underscore PhilHealth's commitment to Universal Health Care but also highlight the role of community engagement in promoting health awareness. As the agency moves forward, its continued focus on improving healthcare services and fostering partnerships promises to bring about positive changes in the lives of millions of Filipinos.