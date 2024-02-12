Philanthropist and Alumnus Kendall Wilson Jr., D.O., Leaves $80,000 Legacy Gift to WVSOM Foundation

In the spirit of medical education and philanthropy, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Foundation received an $80,000 gift from the estate of Kendall Wilson Jr., D.O., a distinguished alumnus of the Class of 1981. As a former teacher at WVSOM and a committed advocate of health and wellness, Wilson's generous donation will be divided between the WVSOM Foundation's Legacy Endowed Scholarship and a newly established scholarship by the Class of 1981.

A Legacy of Commitment to Medical Education

A firm believer in the power of education, Kendall Wilson Jr., D.O., dedicated his life to the pursuit of medical excellence and the betterment of his community. After earning a Master of Science degree in pathology from the Medical College of Virginia, he attended WVSOM, where he graduated in 1981. Following his graduation, Wilson completed a residency at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and additional training at the Cranial Institute and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. He went on to establish a successful practice in Lewisburg, West Virginia, specializing in osteopathic manipulative treatment and chronic pain management. Wilson's commitment to his field extended beyond his practice, as he became a teacher at WVSOM and served on its Board of Governors.

A Generous Gift for Future Generations

Wilson's generous donation of $80,000 will support the WVSOM Foundation's mission of promoting health and wellness through education and research. The gift will be split evenly between the WVSOM Foundation's Legacy Endowed Scholarship and a newly established scholarship by the Class of 1981. This act of philanthropy will ensure that Wilson's legacy lives on, providing financial assistance to medical students at WVSOM for years to come.

A Life Well-Lived: Kendall Wilson Jr., D.O.

In addition to his professional achievements, Kendall Wilson Jr., D.O., was an avid Civil War enthusiast and the CEO and project director for the Battle of Lewisburg Reenactment Weekend. He passed away in September 2022, leaving behind a legacy of dedication to medical education, community service, and historical preservation. Wilson's generous gift to the WVSOM Foundation serves as a testament to his lifelong commitment to promoting health, wellness, and the pursuit of knowledge.

As the WVSOM Foundation celebrates this significant contribution, it also honors the memory of Kendall Wilson Jr., D.O., and his unwavering dedication to the field of osteopathic medicine. His generosity will undoubtedly inspire future generations of medical students, empowering them to carry on his legacy of excellence, compassion, and service.