Philadelphia Measles Outbreak Traced to Imported Case: The Importance of Vaccination

A measles outbreak in the Philadelphia area has seen a total of eight confirmed cases since last December, sparking renewed concerns about vaccination rates and the potential for widespread infection. The first case, reported at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), involved a child who had recently been abroad, leading the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to classify the case as ‘imported’. The origin of the disease, however, remains undisclosed.

Subsequent Spread and Quarantine Breach

The imported measles case led to the infection of three additional individuals at CHOP, including another child and a parent who had declined post-exposure preventative medication. Despite being under quarantine directives, the infected child visited a day care center, resulting in four more cases at the Multicultural Education Station. It is important to note that all infected individuals had no immunity to measles, suggesting an absence of previous vaccination or infection.

Vaccination: The Key to Prevention

Details about the ages and specific vaccination statuses of the infected individuals were not disclosed by the health department. However, the outbreak underscores the importance of vaccination in preventing the spread of diseases like measles. Vaccination rates have been a topic of concern due to increasing antivaxxer sentiments and misinformation, leading to a decrease in immunization. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health recommends and provides free MMR vaccines at City Health Centers to combat the outbreak.

The measles outbreak has required hospital admissions for four individuals, highlighting the high risk of the disease, which can infect up to 90% of non-immune individuals in close proximity to an infected person. Consequently, Philadelphia hospitals have increased their vigilance to prevent further spread.