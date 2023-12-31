en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 pm EST
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine

In a groundbreaking presentation at the FLORetina-ICOOR meeting, Rome, from November 30 to December 3, 2023, Giuseppe Querques, MD, PhD, shed light on the phenotypic characterization of geographic atrophy (GA) predictors in intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Querques’s research offers a promising pathway for ophthalmologists to anticipate the onset and progression of GA, a severe form of AMD that can lead to significant vision loss.

Unraveling the Phenotypes of Intermediate AMD

Dr. Querques’s talk centered around the identification of distinct phenotypes in intermediate AMD that could serve as reliable predictors of GA development. The identification of these phenotypes is not only a leap forward in understanding the complexities of AMD but also paves the way for more targeted and effective treatment strategies.

The Promise of Personalized Medicine

With the advent of new treatments, determining biomarkers for GA progression has become a critical area of focus in the field of ophthalmology. Querques emphasized the potential of these biomarkers to enable the tailoring of treatments based on individual phenotypes. This approach, often referred to as personalized medicine, could drastically improve patient outcomes by providing therapies uniquely suited to each patient’s specific AMD phenotype.

Looking to the Future

The work of Dr. Querques and his team signals a significant shift in the management of AMD. The identification of biomarkers and the phenotypic characterization of intermediate AMD are now seen as crucial steps in advancing the treatment of this eye condition. By shedding light on the predictors of GA, the research could ultimately pave the way for preventing or slowing the progression of this debilitating disease.

0
Health Italy Science & Technology
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain

By Rafia Tasleem

From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey

By Justice Nwafor

Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues

By Justice Nwafor

The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern

By Salman Khan

Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emer ...
@Health · 15 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emer ...
heart comment 0
Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential

By BNN Correspondents

Psychedelic Research Makes a Comeback: Unraveling Therapeutic Potential
Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Ketamine Use among Youth: A Call for Stricter Regulations
Aluminum Contamination: Ireland’s Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations

By BNN Correspondents

Aluminum Contamination: Ireland's Largest Water Treatment Plant Breaches Regulations
SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

SODMA Commissioner Assesses Progress at Madina Hospital Construction: A Step Towards Improved Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
12 seconds
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
4 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
9 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
11 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
13 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
15 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
16 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app