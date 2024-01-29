Samantha Power and Johnson Ongking Unite Against Lead in Consumer Goods

On January 26, Administrator Samantha Power convened with Johnson Ongking, the former Vice President of Pacific Paint (Boysen), to strategize the eradication of lead from consumer goods in economically disadvantaged nations. This meeting is a significant stride in Administrator Power's broader initiative to combat the global health menace posed by toxic lead exposure, a largely overlooked threat that claims more lives annually than malaria and HIV/AIDS combined.

Lead Exposure: A Silent Epidemic

Lead toxicity is a public health crisis that disproportionately affects children in less affluent nations. Staggering statistics reveal that one in two children from these regions bear the brunt of lead exposure. This silent epidemic has far-reaching, irreversible consequences, including cognitive impairment and various other health disorders.

The Private Sector's Role

The discourse with Ongking underscored the vital roles and opportunities presented to the private sector in the fight against lead toxicity. Ongking's company, Pacific Paint (Boysen), serves as a compelling case study in this regard. Pacific Paint successfully eliminated lead from its supply chain without any adverse impact on its financial performance. In fact, the company's bottom line saw improvements in certain instances.

Key to Success: Cost-effective Alternatives and Strong Regulations

When queried about the success of this initiative, Ongking attributed it to the ready availability of cost-effective alternatives to lead components. Additionally, the company's repositioning as a lead-free and eco-friendly entity had a positive impact on its brand image. Furthermore, Ongking emphasized the necessity for robust regulation and enforcement mechanisms to ensure industry-wide compliance in the elimination of lead from paint products.

Administrator Power lauded the efforts of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in leading the charge against lead exposure. Notably, USAID has become the first bilateral development agency to join the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint. This alliance aims to expedite the removal of lead from paint in targeted countries, thereby safeguarding millions from the insidious threat of lead toxicity.