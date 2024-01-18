Phase 1 Trial Hints at DFMO's Potential in Treating Neuroblastoma

In a significant stride in the fight against neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, data from a Phase 1 clinical trial has pointed to the potential therapeutic benefits of high-dose DFMO (CPP-1X or Eflornithine) in combination with chemotherapy for heavily pretreated patients. Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Panbela Therapeutics, Inc., revealed these findings based on data published in the British Journal of Cancer.

Study Findings and Implications

The study was designed to assess the tolerability and effectiveness of CPP-1X teamed with celecoxib and standard chemotherapy in patients with relapsed refractory neuroblastoma. It recorded a median time-to-progression of 19.8 months, an overall objective response rate of 9%, and a rate of any response at 26%. More strikingly, some patients remained disease-free for over four years after completing the protocol therapy — all without further treatment.

These encouraging results follow the recent FDA approval of DFMO to reduce the likelihood of relapse in high-risk neuroblastoma patients who have already responded to initial therapy. The success of the Phase 1 study reinforces the ongoing ANBL-1821 Phase 2 trial and implies that DFMO might emerge as a viable oral treatment option for neuroblastoma, potentially transforming the treatment approach for other cancers as well.

Panbela's Continued Efforts in Cancer Therapy

Alongside DFMO, Panbela is also developing other therapeutic assets such as Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi. More information on these is available on the company's website.

