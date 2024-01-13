Pharmanova Zambia Limited Steps Up in Fight Against Cholera with Significant Donation

Pharmanova Zambia Limited, a private healthcare company, has extended a helping hand in the fight against cholera in Zambia by donating chlorine worth K3 million to the Ministry of Health. This timely contribution comes amidst a deteriorating cholera outbreak in the country, which has seen a sharp increase in cases since mid-December 2023. The donation underscores the vital role the private sector can play in supporting public health measures, particularly in regions grappling with persistent health challenges such as cholera.

Cholera Outbreak Intensifies

The cholera outbreak in Zambia, first reported in October 2023, has escalated alarmingly. The country has registered over 7,000 cases and 270 fatalities, with daily case numbers exceeding 500. In response to this health crisis, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and its membership aim to raise CHF 4 million to aid the Zambia Red Cross Society in providing life-saving assistance to 3.5 million people.

Preventive Measures Heightened

The Siavonga Town Council, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has temporarily suspended activities at the Monday market at the harbour, a decision aimed at curbing the potential spread of cholera. This move aligns with the council’s commitment to public health and safety, demonstrating the importance of proactive measures in containing the spread of infectious diseases. The Zambian President has also urged citizens to relocate from towns to villages following the deaths of about 300 people from cholera infection. As of 11 January 2024, the Ministry of Health reported 8,276 cumulative cholera cases and 333 deaths.

Pharmanova’s Critical Contribution

The chlorine donated by Pharmanova Zambia Limited will be instrumental in enhancing water purification and sanitation processes, two critical steps in preventing cholera, a bacterial infection that is often spread through contaminated water and food. The Ministry of Health will be tasked with ensuring the effective deployment of these resources across regions most at risk. The government also anticipates receiving 1.4 million doses of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) cholera vaccine, further strengthening its armory against the disease.

While the cholera outbreak demands immediate attention, the larger challenge lies in building a robust healthcare infrastructure that can preempt and manage such crises. This includes investments in proper sanitation infrastructure, the expansion of access to clean water sources, extensive public awareness campaigns, and the promotion of community-based initiatives. As the fight against cholera continues, the contribution of Pharmanova Zambia Limited serves as a powerful testament to the impact of private-public partnerships in addressing large-scale public health crises.