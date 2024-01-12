PharmaLogic and ARTBIO Collaborate to Advance Radiopharmaceutical Cancer Therapies

In a significant move in the radiopharmaceutical industry, PharmaLogic Holdings Corp., a renowned radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization, announced a manufacturing and supply agreement with ARTBIO, a clinical-stage company at the forefront of alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs) for cancer treatment. The partnership centers around ARTBIO’s lead-212 (Pb) based radiopharmaceutical candidate, AB001, a promising contender in the fight against prostate cancer.

PharmaLogic and ARTBIO: A Strategic Collaboration

The collaboration will see PharmaLogic support ARTBIO with radiochemistry expertise and supply the finished product for AB001’s imminent Phase I and II clinical trials. The production will take place in PharmaLogic’s New York facility, leveraging ARTBIO’s proprietary AlphaDirect Pb isolation technology. This strategic alliance is set to optimize the delivery of groundbreaking radiopharmaceutical therapies, potentially enhancing patient outcomes.

Lead-212: A Potential Game-Changer

Lead-212 (Pb), an alpha-emitting radioisotope, has emerged as the focus of this collaboration, owing to its potential therapeutic applications. Recognized for its short half-life and other distinctive properties, Pb suggests a promising solution to unmet clinical needs, particularly in the realm of cancer therapy.

ARTBIO’s Pipeline: A Beacon of Hope

ARTBIO’s pipeline currently includes three innovative programs, with AB001 already undergoing human trials. The partnership with PharmaLogic not only bolsters the development and manufacturing processes of these therapies but also serves as a testament to the potency of ARTBIO’s novel therapy discoveries.

This partnership underscores PharmaLogic’s ongoing commitment to advancing radiopharmaceutical technology for the benefit of patients worldwide.