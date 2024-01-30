Pharmacist Ryan Pinto Wins Research Grant to Improve Antibiotic Use in Underserved Florida

Ryan Pinto, a resident pharmacist at Community Health Northwest Florida (CHNWF) and a Doctor of Pharmacy from Auburn University, has been distinguished as one of the eight recipients of the Pharmacy Resident Research Grant in the United States. A generous funding of $5,000, endowed by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists Foundation, has been granted to Pinto who hails from Pensacola and is currently serving his residency at CHNWF, under the aegis of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH).

Aiming to Improve Antibiotic Usage in Underserved Regions

The grant is designed to propel a research project that Pinto is spearheading, focusing on enhancing the understanding and usage of antibiotics among patients in underserved rural areas of North Florida. The research primarily involves an antibiotic stewardship program that operates in tandem with doctors to ensure patients are prescribed the appropriate antibiotics, ultimately augmenting their overall health.

Allocating Resources to Data Analysis and Education

The funds from the grant will also serve to hire a biostatistician, responsible for analyzing the survey data derived from both providers and patients, regarding their comprehension of antibiotics. The project's crucial aspect is the education of the community on the correct use of antibiotics and the updates in guidelines. CHNWF's resident pharmacy mentor, Okere, underscored the importance of patient education to avert adverse effects and hospital visits due to incorrect antibiotic prescriptions.

Propelling Future Research and Impact

This study is perceived as a stepping stone towards securing a larger grant that CHNWF aims to obtain to broaden their research scope and enhance their impact. The strides taken by Pinto and his team, backed by this grant, are expected to contribute significantly to the understanding and correct usage of antibiotics, particularly in North Florida's underserved communities.