Health

Pharmaceutical Industry’s $14.2m Influence on US Psychiatric ‘Bible’: A Conflict of Interest?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Over half of the US physicians involved in the creation of the DSM-5-TR, the American Psychiatric Association’s latest diagnostic manual, have received a combined total of $14.2 million from the pharmaceutical industry, according to a study published in the BMJ. This revelation has sparked concerns about potential conflicts of interest and the possibility of bias in the diagnosis and treatment recommendations for mental health conditions.

Unveiling the Financial Ties

The study, conducted by Lisa Cosgrove and colleagues, found that 60 percent of the panel and task-force members of the DSM-5-TR received payments from the pharmaceutical industry. These payments, which totaled $14.24m, were primarily for food and beverages, travel, consulting, and research funding. This raises concerns about the editorial independence of the DSM-5-TR, often referred to as the psychiatric ‘bible’.

An Influence on Mental Health Practice?

The DSM-5-TR is a critical manual used for diagnosing mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder. It is widely regarded as the gold standard in the field. However, the financial connections between its creators and the pharmaceutical industry could potentially lead to bias and physicians pushing ineffective treatments.

Call for Transparency and Integrity

The researchers argue for a presumption of prohibiting financial conflicts of interest among the panel and task force members of the DSM-5-TR to ensure unbiased, evidence-based mental health practice. The findings underscore the urgent need for transparency and integrity in psychiatry, and the exclusion of individuals with financial ties to the industry from decision-making positions related to the manual’s revisions. This would safeguard against the promotion of ineffective treatments and help maintain the credibility of the manual.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

