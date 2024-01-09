Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders Discuss Challenges and Future with Islamabad’s Health Officer

A high-profile delegation from the Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCGA) Federal Branch, under the leadership of Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), convened with Dr. Zaeem Zia, the District Health Officer of Islamabad, on Tuesday. The focal point of discussion was the facilitation and promotion of business activities for the chemists and druggists operating within the federal capital.

Impact of Online Pharmacies on Traditional Businesses

During the meeting, the delegation outlined the key challenges faced by traditional businesses dealing with pharmaceuticals. Bakhtawari shed light on the significant impact that the online sales of medicines have had on the livelihoods of these traditional businesses. He emphasized the need for the government to put regulations in place to oversee such online activities. The PCGA believes that these steps are crucial in ensuring the continuation and survival of these businesses in the digital age.

Government’s Response and Commitment

In response to the issues raised, Dr. Zia voiced his dedication to addressing these concerns. He pledged to improve the online system for issuing pharmacy, medical store, and distribution licenses, drawing from the delegation’s suggestions. This commitment from Dr. Zia signifies a possible lifeline for traditional businesses grappling with the digital revolution in the pharmaceutical industry.

New Additions to District Health Units

Dr. Zia also informed the delegation about the newly equipped ambulances that have been arranged for the District Health Units (DHUs) in Islamabad. These ambulances, containing state-of-the-art medical equipment, signify a significant leap forward for the DHUs in terms of their emergency response capacity.

Looking to the Future

Leaders from the PCGA proposed further enhancements to the digitization process for licensing, aimed at easing the conduct of business. They also expressed concerns regarding Nordex and Sanofi companies, which they believe warrant the DHO’s attention. This meeting served as a platform for dialogue and negotiation, and highlighted the potential for productive collaboration between the government and the pharmaceutical industry.