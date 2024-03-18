Pfizer Initiates Plan to Reduce Stake in Haleon Plc with £2 Billion Share Sale

Pfizer Inc. has unveiled its strategy to sell approximately £2 billion ($2.5 billion) worth of shares in Haleon Plc, signaling the commencement of its efforts to diminish its 32% ownership stake in the UK consumer health company.

This move aligns with Pfizer's long-standing intention to reduce its holding in Haleon, the manufacturer of Centrum vitamins.

Details of Share Offering

As part of the share sale process, Pfizer will offer 630 million shares of Haleon, while Haleon itself will repurchase approximately £315 million of its shares from Pfizer. Consequently, Pfizer's stake in Haleon is expected to decrease to around 24%. The announcement triggered a more than 3% decline in Haleon's shares during early trading in London.

Background and Context

Haleon was created through the merger of consumer-health units from GSK Plc and Pfizer, with Pfizer retaining a significant ownership stake. The company, known for producing products like Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol pain relief tablets, was separated from GSK in 2022, as GSK opted to prioritize its pharmaceutical and vaccine business.

Implications and Market Response

Pharmaceutical companies globally have been streamlining their operations by divesting non-core businesses, with a focus on innovative drug development. Pfizer's decision to reduce its stake in Haleon is consistent with this trend, as it aims to concentrate on its core pharmaceutical innovations.

The share offering, facilitated by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, is anticipated to be priced at a discount to attract shareholders, reflecting common practice in accelerated offerings.