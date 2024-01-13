en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals

An intriguing survey commissioned by Basepaws and conducted by OnePoll has uncovered a profound perceived nexus between American pet owners and their furry companions. The study, which involved a sample size of 2,000 dog and cat owners, reveals that a significant 65% of respondents perceive their pets as mirror images of themselves, reflecting not only shared personality traits, but also common hobbies and even physical characteristics.

Mirroring of Traits and Activities

The data unearthed by the survey paints a vivid picture of a shared existence between the respondents and their pets. Alongside the usual activities such as long walks and car rides, the study revealed that some pets and their owners share unique commonalities, including a mutual dislike for mornings. Furthermore, an intriguing 34% of pet owners believe they share physical characteristics with their pets, a phenomenon extending to similar eye color and overall size.

Cats Versus Dogs: A Comparative Analysis

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted differences between cat and dog owners. Cat owners were more likely to feel they had adopted a pet similar to themselves compared to dog owners. However, dog owners reported more noticeable similarities in both personality and physicality with their pets, adding another layer to the age-old debate of ‘cats versus dogs’.

Resolutions Aligned with Pet’s Health

As 2024 dawns, the survey discovered that pet owners are aligning their New Year’s resolutions with those of their pets. The focus is primarily on exercise, healthy eating, and better health care. However, the study also brought to light concerns among pet owners, who often worry about their pet’s health more than their own. This worry stems from a lack of knowledge about their pet’s family history, susceptibility to diseases, and preventative care.

The CEO of Basepaws, Anna Skaya, underscores the importance of understanding pets’ DNA to predict potential health issues and provide superior care. This knowledge can alleviate concerns and empower pet owners to make informed decisions about their pet’s health.

The survey, conducted between December 5 and 6, 2023, utilized double-opt-in participants, ensuring the validity of the data collected.

0
Health Pets United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
PGA golfer Gary Woodland, a former Kansas University (KU) alumnus and 2019 U.S. Open champion, marked a poignant return to competitive golf at the Sony Open in Hawaii following a taxing journey of medical tribulations. The champion had to undergo brain surgery on September 18 to remove a cancerous lesion, a daunting challenge that saw
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
10 mins ago
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
11 mins ago
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
2 mins ago
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
5 mins ago
Twins Kenyah and Kyah Anderson: A Remarkable Roadside Birth
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
5 mins ago
Cook Medical Re-introduces Hydrophilic Selective Catheter After 2016 Recall
Latest Headlines
World News
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
3 seconds
Inappropriate Banners Referencing Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's Crash Removed
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
1 min
PGA Champion Gary Woodland: A Triumphant Return to Golf Post Brain Surgery
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
2 mins
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
2 mins
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
2 mins
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
2 mins
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
2 mins
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
2 mins
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
2 mins
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app