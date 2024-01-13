Pets Mirror Their Owners, New Survey Reveals

An intriguing survey commissioned by Basepaws and conducted by OnePoll has uncovered a profound perceived nexus between American pet owners and their furry companions. The study, which involved a sample size of 2,000 dog and cat owners, reveals that a significant 65% of respondents perceive their pets as mirror images of themselves, reflecting not only shared personality traits, but also common hobbies and even physical characteristics.

Mirroring of Traits and Activities

The data unearthed by the survey paints a vivid picture of a shared existence between the respondents and their pets. Alongside the usual activities such as long walks and car rides, the study revealed that some pets and their owners share unique commonalities, including a mutual dislike for mornings. Furthermore, an intriguing 34% of pet owners believe they share physical characteristics with their pets, a phenomenon extending to similar eye color and overall size.

Cats Versus Dogs: A Comparative Analysis

Interestingly, the survey also highlighted differences between cat and dog owners. Cat owners were more likely to feel they had adopted a pet similar to themselves compared to dog owners. However, dog owners reported more noticeable similarities in both personality and physicality with their pets, adding another layer to the age-old debate of ‘cats versus dogs’.

Resolutions Aligned with Pet’s Health

As 2024 dawns, the survey discovered that pet owners are aligning their New Year’s resolutions with those of their pets. The focus is primarily on exercise, healthy eating, and better health care. However, the study also brought to light concerns among pet owners, who often worry about their pet’s health more than their own. This worry stems from a lack of knowledge about their pet’s family history, susceptibility to diseases, and preventative care.

The CEO of Basepaws, Anna Skaya, underscores the importance of understanding pets’ DNA to predict potential health issues and provide superior care. This knowledge can alleviate concerns and empower pet owners to make informed decisions about their pet’s health.

The survey, conducted between December 5 and 6, 2023, utilized double-opt-in participants, ensuring the validity of the data collected.