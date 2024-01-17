Pets and Well-being: A Complex Relationship, Reveals Study

Recent research from Michigan State University has debunked the notion that pet ownership invariably enhances human well-being, even during high-stress periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, conducted an assessment of 767 individuals' well-being on three occasions in May 2020.

Advertisment

Perceived Benefits and Drawbacks of Pet Ownership

Pet owners frequently reported that their pets brought them joy, positive emotions, affection, and companionship. However, they also voiced concerns related to their pet's well-being and the potential for pets to disrupt remote work. These findings indicate that while pets can provide emotional support, they can also contribute to stress.

No Significant Difference in Well-being

Advertisment

Despite the subjective benefits reported by pet owners, the study found no significant difference in the overall well-being of pet owners versus non-pet owners over time. Variables such as the type and number of pets, the closeness of the pet-owner relationship, and the personality of the pet owner did not significantly influence these results.

Rethinking Pets as a Strategy for Well-being

The research suggests that non-pet owners may derive happiness from other sources in their lives and cautions against relying solely on pets for emotional upliftment. This study challenges the effectiveness of pets as a strategy to enhance well-being during crises, such as the pandemic. It underscores the complexity of human happiness and the need for a holistic approach to well-being.