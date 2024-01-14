Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO

Peter Reading, a seasoned healthcare veteran and polio survivor, has officially been appointed the chief executive of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service. After serving an interim period of seven months, his exemplary leadership skills and profound experience in the health sector have earned him the permanent role. Reading’s journey in the health service stretches back nearly 40 years, including a remarkable 24 years as a chief executive at various NHS trusts.

Noteworthy Career in NHS

Over the decades, Reading has left a significant mark on numerous NHS trusts through his chief executive roles. His previous tenures include serving at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, and Lewisham & Guy’s Mental Health NHS Trust. In addition, he has stepped into the interim chief executive roles at Doncaster and Bassetlaw and Peterborough and Stamford hospital trusts.

A Voice for the Disabled

Beyond his professional responsibilities, Reading is a co-chair of the Disabled NHS Directors Network. As a polio survivor, he embodies the spirit of resilience, and his continued advocacy for disabled individuals in the health sector is a testament to his unwavering commitment to inclusivity.

Steering the Yorkshire Ambulance Service

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, which Reading will continue to lead, serves an expansive area of nearly 6,000 square miles. It provides crucial emergency and urgent healthcare to over five million individuals. With over 7,000 staff and the support of more than 1,000 volunteers, the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre received over 1.2 million calls in the 2022-23 period, translating to an average of 3,312 calls per day. This critical service is now under the guidance of Peter Reading, a leader with a proven track record and a heart for service.

Upon Reading’s official appointment, Yorkshire Ambulance Service chair Martin Havenhand extended his congratulations, and acknowledged the immense value that Reading’s leadership experience brings to the Trust.