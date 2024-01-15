Peter Obi Donates N75 Million to Boost Healthcare in Nigeria

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has made a generous financial contribution to the Annunciation Specialist Hospital in Enugu State, Nigeria. This donation is intended to facilitate the establishment of a College of Nursing Sciences, a strategic move aimed at addressing the shortage of healthcare professionals in the country.

Advertisment

A Generous Donation for a Noble Cause

Obi's donation amounts to a substantial N75 million, of which N15 million is from his personal funds. In addition, a significant contribution of $50,000 has been made by Professor Philip Ozuah, a close associate of Obi. The donations were presented at an event held on Sunday, where Obi emphasized the crucial role that private citizens can play in supporting national development.

A Vision for Improved Healthcare

Advertisment

Obi's financial contribution aligns seamlessly with his vision of fostering growth and improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria. He strongly believes that critical sectors such as healthcare should not be left solely to the government. By investing in health education, Obi hopes to increase the number of trained nurses and thus, enhance the quality of healthcare services in the country.

Building a 'New Nigeria'

The donation was warmly received by the Daughters of Divine Love Sisters Congregation, who manage the hospital. Obi's actions reflect his commitment to building a 'New Nigeria', a country that values the growth and development of its critical sectors. His benevolent act serves as a call to action, urging more Nigerians to make similar contributions to advance growth in critical areas.