Pet Pals TV Highlights Veterinary Medical Expo's Influence on Veterinary Profession

In a recent episode of 'Pet Pals TV,' Patty Spitler, the show's host, sat down with Tom Dock, the Director of Communications at Noah's Animal Hospitals. They shared a riveting conversation about Dock's experiences at the Veterinary Medical Expo in Orlando, Florida, delving into the significant shifts and advancements in the veterinary profession. Their discussion provided a comprehensive overview of the ongoing changes in veterinary medicine and how professionals in the field are adapting to new challenges and innovations.

Advertisment

The Veterinary Medical Expo: A Melting Pot of Innovations

Resonating with the event's spirit, BIONOTE USA showcased their point of care fluorescent immunoassay analyzer Vcheck F V200, cardiac disease-related biomarker test reagents, and an upgraded D dimer diagnostic kit. Notably, they unveiled equine-related biomarker products, indicating their intent to lead the Equine diagnostic reagent market. Additionally, the company aims to enhance thrombus screening, demonstrating a commitment to improve diagnostic capabilities within the veterinary field.

Webinars and Learning Opportunities

Advertisment

A webinar presented by Dr. Geri Lake Bakaar was among the Expo's highlights. She discussed the clinical utility of NT proBNP, a cardiac biomarker, in diagnosing heart disease in dogs and cats. This session underscored the importance of ongoing learning and sharing of expertise within the veterinary community.

A Showcase of Breakthroughs and Advances

The Veterinary Medical Expo served as a platform for the latest product introductions, innovations, and technologies. This included breakthroughs in research, advances with artificial intelligence, and new medications developed specifically for pets. The event attracted over 27,000 attendees from 82 countries and offered more than 1,300 CE hours at the in-person event, covering innovations in oncology, cardiovascular and respiratory disease, neurological and behavioral problems, and more. This wide scope of disciplines and focus on various animal species highlights the Expo's commitment to fostering a broad-based understanding of veterinary medicine.