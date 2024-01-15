Pery: Revolutionizing ADHD Management with AI

Transforming the landscape of ADHD management, Pery, a technological platform, is making waves as it ushers in a new era of personalized treatment for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and their families. Co-founded by CEO Ziv Elul, COO Gili Avital-Lang, and CTO Meir Amsellem, the application aims to address the myriad challenges associated with ADHD, including difficulties in school and family dynamics, and medication-related depression.

Unveiling Pery: A Beacon of Hope

Providing a multifaceted, data-driven approach, Pery offers insights into a child’s core impairments, helping to understand the underlying causes of their condition. This AI-based learning system delivers personalized coping strategies, assisting with care navigation, and aiming to enhance interactions within the family and school. The system also addresses medication-related issues, facilitating a comprehensive ADHD management approach.

Real-time Monitoring and Intervention

Pery’s real-time monitoring capabilities enable families, schools, and clinicians to keep an eye on a child’s symptoms and side effects. This real-time data is instrumental in implementing behavioral change techniques, promoting positive outcomes, and ensuring adherence to treatment plans. With this tool, Pery is gradually becoming the go-to solution for those grappling with the complexities of ADHD management.

ADHD Market Growth Amid the Pandemic

The global ADHD market, including platforms like Pery, is expected to witness considerable growth between 2024 and 2031. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in new prescriptions for ADHD treatments, contributing to medication shortages. However, the rising use of ADHD treatments and telemedicine has eased access to help, contributing to the growth of AI-based platforms such as Pery.

The Role of AI in Mental Health

AI is playing a significant role in improving access to care, providing personalized treatments, and enhancing the quality of mental health care. AI-based systems like chatbots are transforming the mental healthcare landscape by identifying health factors directly linked to mental health conditions. While AI holds immense potential to revolutionize mental health care, there are challenges to navigate, including data bias, privacy concerns, and ethical considerations.