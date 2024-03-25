Pertussis Alert: Iloilo City to Declare Calamity Amid Outbreak, Vaccination Drive Intensifies

Following a significant uptick in pertussis cases, predominantly affecting infants, Iloilo City is on the brink of declaring a state of calamity, a move aimed at ramping up its fight against the contagious respiratory illness. Health reform advocate Tony Leachon warns of the potential life-threatening nature of pertussis, albeit not as severe as COVID-19, urging the public to not let their guards down by masking up, adhering to public health standards, and getting vaccinated.

Urgent Response to Pertussis Outbreak

The city government of Iloilo declared an outbreak after recording 15 pertussis cases, with the majority being infants aged zero to 12 years. In response, the City Council is set to approve a recommendation to declare a state of calamity. This declaration is crucial as it would facilitate the allocation of funds specifically for vaccines, with Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna highlighting the importance of vaccinating children aged 0 to 59 months. The Department of Health has reported a 100% increase in pertussis cases in the region compared to the previous year, emphasizing the urgent need for action.

Proactive Measures and Public Health Advisory

Mayor Jerry Treñas approved a proposed budget of P16 million for medicines and vaccines, focusing on protecting high-risk individuals including young children, pregnant women in their third trimester, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Health authorities recommend practicing respiratory hygiene, regular hand washing, and avoiding contact with unvaccinated individuals as key preventive measures. Meanwhile, in nearby Bacolod City, a suspected case of pertussis has prompted similar cautionary advice, with emphasis on the critical role of the 5-in-1 vaccine in preventing the disease.

Community Mobilization and Awareness

The pertussis outbreak has led to a concerted effort from both the government and health professionals to intensify advocacy for childhood immunization, case detection, and prevention measures. The community is being mobilized to ensure that children receive necessary vaccinations, and public awareness campaigns are being intensified to educate about pertussis symptoms, transmission, and prevention. This collective action is a testament to the community's resilience and commitment to safeguarding public health.

As Iloilo City braces to declare a state of calamity in response to the pertussis outbreak, the situation serves as a reminder of the continuous threat posed by infectious diseases and the importance of maintaining vigilant public health practices. The proactive steps being taken underscore the critical need for vaccination and adherence to public health guidelines, not just in the face of current threats but as a standard practice to prevent future outbreaks. The community's response to this outbreak may well serve as a blueprint for handling similar health crises in the future, emphasizing the value of preparedness, education, and collective action in maintaining public health and safety.