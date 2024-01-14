en English
Health

Persistent Summer Pests: Chiggers and Ticks Linger into Autumn

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
As the heat of summer lingers into the autumn season, a persistent presence of common yard pests – chiggers and ticks – is anticipated. These tiny creatures find refuge in warm, under-managed environments, posing a continuous nuisance to humans.

Chiggers: The Invisible Nuisance

Chiggers, scientifically known as Trombiculidae, are diminutive mites barely visible to the naked eye. They flourish in areas with warm temperatures and vegetation. The bites of these pests are often found at points where clothing is tight, such as the ankles and waist, resulting in itchy, red reactions. However, they are not known to transmit diseases.

The Threat of Ticks

In contrast to the relatively harmless chiggers, ticks pose a more significant health risk. These larger arachnids attach to the skin to feed on blood and can transmit serious diseases like Lyme disease, ehrlichiosis, tularemia, and Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Prevention and Treatment

To prevent bites, experts recommend avoiding overgrown areas, taking warm showers after outdoor activities, using dryers for clothes, applying insect repellent from the waist down, and maintaining yards by mowing and trimming brush. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide specific recommendations for tick prevention. Chigger bites appear as red, speckled lines of spots and should be treated without harsh chemicals. If bitten by a tick, it should be removed promptly with fine-tipped tweezers without twisting, followed by cleaning the area with soap and water. Post-tick removal, one should monitor for symptoms of illness and consult a healthcare provider for further guidance.

On a related note, the market offers products like Picaridin 20% as a body-worn repellent and Permethrin 0.5% as a clothing-worn repellent. Picaridin is highlighted for its safety compared to DEET. Instructions on applying Permethrin 0.5% to fabrics are available, and efforts are being made to protect volunteers in open spaces through partnerships with non-profit organizations.

Health United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

