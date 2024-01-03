Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts

Medical experts have recently addressed growing concerns about a new virus causing a persistent cough, which has been widely reported in recent months. After careful examination, the consensus is clear: this is not the emergence of a new illness, but a surge in existing respiratory viruses.

Common Respiratory Infections Take the Blame

Well-known infections such as the common cold, influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19 are attributed as probable causes. The prevalence of these viruses typically spikes during the fall and winter seasons, which could explain the current trend of persistent coughs. Symptoms of these infections can last anywhere from three to eight weeks post-infection.

However, it’s vital to note that certain symptoms could signify a more serious condition. If you’re experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing up blood, or an ongoing fever, seek immediate medical attention. These symptoms could point towards severe illnesses like pneumonia or undiagnosed lung diseases.

No New or More Severe Virus Strain

Amid the pandemic, the fear of a new or more severe virus strain is understandable. However, there is no evidence to suggest this is the case. Dr. Todd Florin, a Pediatric Emergency Physician and an Associate Professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, confirmed this. He stated unequivocally that there’s no indication of a new or more potent virus strain causing these ongoing cough symptoms.

Managing a Persistent Cough

For those struggling with a persistent cough, there are several ways to find relief. Home remedies and over-the-counter medications can help to soothe discomfort. Staying hydrated, using humidifiers, and taking throat lozenges are some commonly recommended methods. However, cough suppressant medications are not advised unless the cough is severe and disrupts sleep. In such cases, prescription nasal sprays and steroid inhalers may be prescribed to help clear nasal drip and reduce lung inflammation.

Chronic coughing, defined as a cough lasting more than eight weeks, is currently affecting between four and 10 per cent of the UK population. While the cause could be a respiratory pathogen such as COVID-19, non-infective causes like allergies, irritants, and acid reflux should not be overlooked. Immediate medical attention should be sought if a cough persists for more than three weeks coupled with a fever, as it could indicate serious conditions such as tuberculosis or lung cancer.