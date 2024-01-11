en English
Health

Persistent Bacteria on Hospital Surfaces Despite Disinfection, Texas Study Reveals

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
In a new study reported in the American Journal of Infection Control, researchers at a Texas hospital have uncovered an assortment of bacteria, including well-known human pathogens, on hospital surfaces, despite rigorous adherence to disinfection guidelines. The research, led by Piyali Chatterjee, PhD, discovered 60 distinct types of bacteria from 400 samples gathered from high-touch areas in the hospital. These surfaces comprised simulation manikins, workstations-on-wheels (WOWs), bed rails, break room tables, and keyboards at nurses’ stations.

Healthcare-Associated Infections Continue to Persist

The study underscores the continued prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) despite stringent disinfection practices. David Weber, MD, MPH, lauded the study’s breadth in scrutinizing a wide range of organisms and emphasized the non-sterile nature of the world. Susan Kline, MD, MPH, stressed the importance of healthcare workers recognizing potential contamination on surfaces and maintaining hand hygiene.

Half of the Bacteria Found on Surfaces Present in Patients

Significantly, approximately half of the bacteria found on surfaces were also present in clinical samples from patients, with urine being the most common source. The study identified both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, with gram-positive being more prevalent. Pathogens included Bacillus cereus group, Enterococcus species, Staphylococcus aureus, and lesser-known pathogens capable of causing serious infections in immunocompromised individuals.

Recommendations for Future Strategies

The researchers suggest that future strategies to reduce bioburden on healthcare surfaces could involve enhanced cleaning, new chemicals, self-disinfecting surfaces, or UV-C devices. The study was supported by the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System and disclosed no conflicts of interest, except for David Weber, who has received consultation fees from healthcare companies.

Health Science & Technology United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

