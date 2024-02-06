A recent study from Korea University Medical College, led by Professor Chai Hong Rim, has shed new light on the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), or liver cancer. The research points to significant improvements in overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) rates among HCC patients who received perioperative radiotherapy during surgery.

Enhancing Survival in High-Risk HCC Patients

HCC, one of the most prevalent forms of cancer, is typically treated through surgical tumor removal. However, the risk of recurrence within five years is notably high. This challenge is particularly pronounced in cases with portal vein thrombosis or narrow resection margins, conditions that complicate complete tumor removal or suggest a high likelihood of cancer spread.

Perioperative Radiotherapy: A Potential Game-Changer

In a phase 2 study, postoperative radiotherapy led to improved recurrence-free survival (RFS) in HCC patients who had undergone curative resection with a narrow surgical margin (<1 cm). The 24-month RFS rates stood at 78.7% and 58.4%, significantly favoring the radiotherapy arm over the control arm. These findings indicate that adjuvant radiotherapy after curative resection of HCC with narrow margins may enhance RFS in patients.

Implications for Global HCC Treatment

The meta-analysis conducted by the researchers suggests that radiotherapy could be a crucial adjuvant treatment, potentially reducing recurrence rates and enhancing survival in HCC patients prone to recurrence post-surgery. These findings advocate for the broader incorporation of radiotherapy in the treatment regimen for HCC, potentially benefiting millions of patients globally.

Korea University College of Medicine, where the study originated, is a prestigious institution with a history of significant medical contributions. Professor Rim, an alumnus and faculty member of Korea University, has a notable record of research primarily in clinical research and meta-analysis aimed at improving treatment decisions for difficult cancer cases.