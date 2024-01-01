Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity

In a historic move towards promoting menstrual equity, the government has recently abolished the tax on period pants. This decision, hailed by retailers, women’s groups, and environmentalists, is predicted to make these essential hygiene products more accessible to consumers. The policy change, in effect, reduces the financial burden on those who rely on these products, enabling a broader reach among the population.

Scrapping the ‘Tampon Tax’

The so-called ‘tampon tax’ was removed on other period items back in 2021, marking a significant stride in addressing period poverty. However, period pants, a more sustainable alternative to traditional single-use products, remained subject to VAT. The recent abolition of this tax is expected to result in an average saving of £2 on a three-pack of period pants at retailers like Marks & Spencer. Major retailers like Tesco and Primark have pledged to pass on the 16% savings to their customers, further enhancing the affordability of these products.

A Victory for Gender Equality

Championed as ‘a victory for women’, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury has highlighted the importance of affordable and environmentally-friendly period products. With an alarming 21% of women and girls in the UK unable to afford period products, this move is seen as a substantial win for proponents of menstrual hygiene and women’s rights. The removal of this tax is seen as a crucial step forward in the fight against period poverty and the promotion of menstrual equity.

Public Support and Future Implications

Laura Coryton, the Director of Sex Ed Matters, has publicly supported this move, stating that it will have a significant positive impact on the availability of period pants. The policy change is widely viewed as a momentous step towards a more inclusive and equitable society. As more consumers gain access to sustainable menstrual products, the move could also have far-reaching implications for environmental sustainability.