Period Inequity in UK Workplaces: Billions Lost and Millions of Workers Affected

Period inequity is not just a personal issue but a significant economic and workplace challenge in the UK, costing businesses £3.25 billion annually due to missed work days. A recent survey conducted by In Kind Direct reveals that 18% of full-time and 17% of part-time workers are forced to miss work almost every period, translating to three million lost workdays each year. Behind these absences are the lack of proper facilities, access to menstrual products, and prevailing stigmas against discussing period-related issues in professional settings.

Understanding Period Inequity

Period inequity extends beyond the individual, affecting productivity, mental health, and workplace inclusivity. The study found that 70% of workers feel limited in their work capacity during their period, with 67% citing pain and 61% attributing their absence to heavy flow as the primary reasons for taking time off. Additionally, 14% avoid work due to inadequate workplace facilities for managing periods, and about 6% lack access to necessary menstrual products. Rosanne Gray, CEO of In Kind Direct, emphasizes the urgency of addressing period inequity, pointing out that more than 40% of their charitable network supports individuals who resort to using toilet paper instead of proper sanitary products due to accessibility issues.

The Cost of Silence and Stigma

The silence surrounding menstruation exacerbates period inequity. The survey highlights a significant gap in period education, with over 10% of respondents claiming they received no period education at school, and those who did felt inadequately informed about menstrual products and cycles. This lack of education follows individuals into the workplace, where only 31% feel their employers are supportive of menstrual health, and a staggering 75% believe that conversations about periods are not normalized. The stigma and embarrassment surrounding periods not only hinder open dialogue but also contribute to anxiety and stress among 38% of respondents.

Steps Toward Equality

In Kind Direct, alongside partners like Essity and Irise International, is advocating for comprehensive measures to combat period inequity. These include improving access to menstrual products in workplaces, implementing universal and culturally sensitive period education, and fostering an environment where talking about menstrual health is normalized. Ruth Gresty of Essity underscores the need for systemic solutions beyond product donations, calling for government and employer action to ensure no one in the UK is held back by their period.

The fight against period inequity is not just about ensuring access to menstrual products but about breaking down the barriers of stigma and creating inclusive environments where everyone can thrive regardless of their menstrual cycle. It requires a collective effort from the government, employers, and society to recognize period equity as a fundamental right and a crucial step towards gender equality and workplace inclusivity.