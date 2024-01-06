en English
Performance Inspired Nutrition Partners with Delta Common for India Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Performance Inspired Nutrition Partners with Delta Common for India Expansion

Performance Inspired Nutrition (PI), co-founded by Mark Wahlberg and Tom Dowd, has forged a strategic partnership with global distribution company Delta Common to introduce its clean and natural nutritional products to the Indian market. This partnership signifies PI’s debut in India and highlights Delta Common’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality and customer service.

Expanding Footprint

As part of the partnership, PI’s range of natural nutrition products will initially be available in over 300 select stores across India, with an ambitious plan to extend the reach to 9,000 stores. Moreover, Indian consumers will have the convenience of purchasing PI’s products online, further expanding the brand’s accessibility.

Emphasizing Quality

Founded in 2016, Performance Inspired Nutrition is recognized for its commitment to producing high-quality, all-natural, and robust active-lifestyle nutritional products. These products cater to not just professional athletes but also everyday individuals seeking to enhance their health and wellness. The partnership with Delta Common, a rapidly expanding distribution company with a global network, affirms PI’s dedication to its mission.

Anticipating Positive Impact

Both Wahlberg and Dowd expressed their enthusiasm about the new venture, noting their respect for Delta Common’s commitment to quality and customer service. They anticipate that the partnership will benefit millions of Indian consumers by providing them access to premium nutritional products. In keeping with PI’s ethos, the company donates 2% of its net profits to charitable organizations, further manifesting its commitment to community service and global well-being.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

