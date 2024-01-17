Peptonic Medical and Farmasiet Join Forces to Advance Women's Intimate Health in Norway

Peptonic Medical AB, an illustrious biomedical company based in Sweden, is magnifying its alliance with Farmasiet, the foremost online pharmacy in Norway. This collaboration is set to introduce the comprehensive line of VagVital products to the Norwegian market, thereby addressing intimate care needs through diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. The product launch is slated to kick off in early 2024, with Vernivia, a leading product of Peptonic, already accessible at Farmasiet.

A Fusion of Expertise and Market Reach

This partnership expansion is a strategic blend of Peptonic Medical's scientific proficiency and Farmasiet's extensive market reach; the ultimate goal being the provision of high-quality intimate care solutions to a wider audience. Fanny Falkman Grinndal, the Business Manager Nordics at Peptonic, expressed enthusiasm about the potential opportunities this extended partnership could unlock.

Peptonic Medical is a pioneer in developing and selling medical treatments to address conditions such as vaginal atrophy, bacterial vaginosis, and urinary tract infections. Their approach covers the full spectrum of intimate self-care, from diagnosis to prevention. With a reference market in Sweden, Peptonic is looking to expand geographically through local distributors, with the United States being their largest sales market. Peptonic operates from Stockholm, Sweden, with additional sites in New York and Caesarea, Israel, and owns the Finnish subsidiary Lune Oy, which markets sustainable period products under the Lunette brand.