Pepsodent Aims to Educate 10 Million Children on Oral Care by 2025

In an ambitious move marking World Oral Health Day 2024, Pepsodent, in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), has launched a significant dental health campaign with the goal of reaching 10 million schoolchildren across Lagos by 2025. This initiative, spearheaded by Unilever Nigeria, focuses on promoting good oral hygiene practices among children to combat the widespread issue of poor oral health care in the region.

Strategic Collaboration and Campaign Goals

The campaign, named 'Talk to a Dentist,' was initiated to sensitize Nigerians about the importance of regular dental check-ups and proper oral hygiene. Marketing Head of Beauty, Well-being, and Personal Care at Unilever Nigeria, Oiza Gyang, and Category Manager of Oral Care at Unilever Nigeria, Eva Ogudu, have outlined the campaign's objectives. These include achieving zero cavities through consistent twice-daily brushing with fluoride toothpaste like Pepsodent, and democratizing access to dental care through free dental camps aimed at eradicating oral diseases.

Impact and Outreach

Since its inception three years ago, the 'Talk to a Dentist' campaign has made significant strides, reaching one million children in 2022 alone and doubling that number in 2023. Moreover, the campaign has provided free dental health checks for 50,000 Nigerians and reached an indirect audience of 30 million through the distribution of Pepsodent to households. This concerted effort underscores Unilever's commitment to using its business as a force for good, promoting health, confidence, and well-being among Nigerians.

Looking Forward

With a patented formulation that makes Pepsodent the preferred toothpaste for driving the oral health care agenda, Unilever Africa's Personal Care Research Development Head, Uchenna Nwakamma, and the President of the Nigerian Dental Association, Dr. Tope Adeyemi, have both highlighted the critical link between oral care diseases and absenteeism among school pupils. This ambitious campaign not only seeks to reverse this trend but also to lay the groundwork for a future where good oral hygiene is a cornerstone of public health in Nigeria.