Health

People’s Pharmacy Discusses ‘Long Flu’, Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

In a recent interaction with the widely read ‘People’s Pharmacy,’ a reader shared their two-decade-long struggle with persistent symptoms such as fatigue, rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances, cognitive fog, and neuropathy. These symptoms emerged following an upper respiratory infection, leading the reader to question whether they might be experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome.

Long Flu and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Responding to the reader’s query, Joe Graedon M.S. and Teresa Graedon Ph.D. pointed to a study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, highlighting that viral infections like COVID-19 and the flu can precipitate long-term complications. These complications encompass neurological symptoms and fatigue, a condition increasingly referred to as ‘long flu.’

Furthermore, they discussed Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) – an issue often observed in long COVID-19 patients and those with chronic fatigue syndrome. This syndrome is characterized by a malfunction in the autonomic nervous system, manifesting in symptoms similar to those described by the reader.

Ozempic for Type 2 Diabetes

The column also addressed a question from another reader about the long-term use of Ozempic (semaglutide) for managing Type 2 diabetes and weight loss. After starting the medication, the reader reported improvements in their HbA1c levels and weight. The Graedons noted there’s no known time limit for taking the drug, unless side effects occur. They further recommended their eGuide to Preventing & Treating Diabetes for additional information.

Vicks VapoRub for Nail Fungus

A third inquiry tackled an unconventional treatment for athlete’s foot and nail fungus – a chest rub similar to Vicks VapoRub. Vicks VapoRub, as confirmed by the Graedons, has been reported as an effective and safe treatment for nail fungus, primarily due to the antifungal properties of its ingredients, namely thymol, eucalyptus oil, camphor, and menthol.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

