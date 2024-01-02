en English
Health

People’s Pharmacy Discusses ‘Long Flu’, Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
People’s Pharmacy Discusses ‘Long Flu’, Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy

In a recent interaction with the widely read ‘People’s Pharmacy,’ a reader shared their two-decade-long struggle with persistent symptoms such as fatigue, rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances, cognitive fog, and neuropathy. These symptoms emerged following an upper respiratory infection, leading the reader to question whether they might be experiencing chronic fatigue syndrome.

Long Flu and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Responding to the reader’s query, Joe Graedon M.S. and Teresa Graedon Ph.D. pointed to a study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, highlighting that viral infections like COVID-19 and the flu can precipitate long-term complications. These complications encompass neurological symptoms and fatigue, a condition increasingly referred to as ‘long flu.’

Furthermore, they discussed Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS) – an issue often observed in long COVID-19 patients and those with chronic fatigue syndrome. This syndrome is characterized by a malfunction in the autonomic nervous system, manifesting in symptoms similar to those described by the reader.

Ozempic for Type 2 Diabetes

The column also addressed a question from another reader about the long-term use of Ozempic (semaglutide) for managing Type 2 diabetes and weight loss. After starting the medication, the reader reported improvements in their HbA1c levels and weight. The Graedons noted there’s no known time limit for taking the drug, unless side effects occur. They further recommended their eGuide to Preventing & Treating Diabetes for additional information.

Vicks VapoRub for Nail Fungus

A third inquiry tackled an unconventional treatment for athlete’s foot and nail fungus – a chest rub similar to Vicks VapoRub. Vicks VapoRub, as confirmed by the Graedons, has been reported as an effective and safe treatment for nail fungus, primarily due to the antifungal properties of its ingredients, namely thymol, eucalyptus oil, camphor, and menthol.

Health Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

