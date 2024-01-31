Pennsylvania's Aging Plan Faces Labor Shortage Challenge

As Pennsylvania nears the deadline for its 10-year master aging plan, a looming challenge casts a shadow on the state's strategy to address its aging population's needs. On the same day as Gov. Josh Shapiro's second budget address, the plan aims to tackle issues such as maintaining connections among seniors, supporting independent living, and ensuring access to high-quality care homes. However, a significant labor shortage in the healthcare sector, particularly in residential care homes, presents a considerable hurdle.

The Crisis in Figures

Since early 2021, staff turnover in residential care homes has been increasing. The Pennsylvania Association of Health Care has responded with a proposal for an incentive-based funding framework, called ecwip. This initiative seeks to allocate $100 million in state funding to care facilities, based on specific performance metrics, such as reducing major falls and pressure ulcers, and improving staff retention. This proposal represents a tangible attempt to hold state spending accountable and elevate the quality of senior care.

Despite the state's efforts, evidenced by a $14.2 million federal grant in December aimed at boosting staff retention, the issue remains. Federal data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has pointed to a decline in nursing home capacity since 2019. Additionally, the state Independent Fiscal Office has reported a loss of 23 nursing homes and a reduction in beds per 1,000 residents aged 75 or older. The workforce in nursing homes and residential care facilities has also witnessed a 14% decrease since the onset of the pandemic.

The Human Toll

These figures translate into a human crisis. Approximately 2,000 people are waiting for a bed, but staffing shortages are halting new admissions in some facilities. The state's elderly population is in dire need of care, but the resources to meet these needs are dwindling.

A Call to Action

The situation calls for an urgent response. The state must balance the demands of its aging population with the realities of its healthcare labor market. The ecwip proposal represents one potential solution, but further action is needed to stem the tide of the labor shortage. As Pennsylvania confronts this crisis amidst plans for senior care, only time will tell if its efforts will be enough to meet the needs of its aging population.