Health

Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:58 pm EST
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws

In a vital step to reshape healthcare in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, a series of groundbreaking laws will come into effect, bringing significant changes to healthcare rules, services, and delivery. These laws, aimed at bolstering the healthcare landscape, will focus on Medicaid coverage for donated breast milk, patient consent for certain medical examinations, and extended drug testing in hospitals.

‘Owen’s Law’: A Lifeline for Newborns

In Pennsylvania, ‘Owen’s Law’ will ensure Medicaid health insurance covers the cost of donated breast milk for newborns grappling with serious medical conditions. Effective from around January 20, this law addresses the critical needs of infants who require breast milk for their health benefits and to ward off gastrointestinal issues that may stem from formula feeding. Donated breast milk, meticulously screened and pasteurized at milk banks, will be covered when deemed medically necessary for a range of conditions, including low birth weight and sepsis.

Consent: A New Standard for Medical Examinations

Another law coming into effect will mandate health providers to obtain both verbal and written consent for pelvic, rectal, or prostate examinations before sedating or anesthetizing patients, barring emergencies. This consent becomes particularly crucial when such exams are conducted for medical training purposes, thus promoting transparency and trust in the healthcare system.

Drug Testing: A Shield Against Adverse Health Effects

Furthermore, hospitals in Pennsylvania will be required to conduct urine drug tests that include screening for xylazine and fentanyl in emergency departments. Fentanyl, a potent opioid, and xylazine, a non-opioid animal tranquilizer, have been linked to a surge in overdose deaths and adverse health effects. Positive tests for these substances must be reported to the state Department of Health, sans patient identification, to compile data on the prevalence of these drugs, providing critical insights for public health measures.

New Jersey: Boosting Access to Birth Control

On a parallel note, New Jersey is set to usher in a significant change in its healthcare landscape. Starting from the spring of 2024, residents will be able to purchase hormonal birth control without a prescription from a doctor. This change is aimed at increasing access to birth control, thus enhancing reproductive health autonomy and empowering individuals in their health decisions.

These laws, tailored to address specific healthcare challenges, demonstrate the commitment of Pennsylvania and New Jersey to foster a healthcare environment that is responsive, inclusive, and patient-centric. By focusing on the diverse needs of their residents, these states are setting a commendable precedent for other states to follow in enhancing their healthcare systems.

Health Law United States
Momen Zellmi

