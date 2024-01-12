Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs

In a groundbreaking move aimed at enhancing the success rate of drug repurposing, a team of researchers from Penn State has developed a cutting-edge model that predicts effective doses for repurposed drugs. The innovative model harnesses existing data on drug performance in actual patients, coupled with experimental data on drug-disease interactions, to determine effective drug exposure in patients.

Addressing the Challenge of Drug Repurposing

While the current process of repurposing approved drugs offers the advantage of bypassing safety trials, potentially saving considerable time and resources, the researchers discovered a critical flaw. They found that repurposed drugs fail at the same rate as novel drugs when it comes to efficacy in clinical trials. The primary reason for this failure is often linked to incorrect dosage predictions during preliminary testing. Traditional methods might use doses that are effective on cells in a dish but prove inadequate for patient use, or they may overlook the impact of serum proteins that can significantly alter drug effectiveness in the human body.

An Innovative Approach

To tackle this issue, the Penn State team devised a computer model that incorporates data from real patient treatments and experimental data on drug-disease interactions at various concentrations. The model calculates a ‘serum shift factor’ to adjust drug concentration predictions, thereby improving the potential for clinical success.

Impressive Results and Broader Applications

The newly developed model has already shown promising results in initial tests on leukemia data. It exhibited a remarkable 90% accuracy rate when applied to lung cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. These encouraging outcomes suggest that the model could have broader applications and could potentially be used for designing new drugs in the future. With this model, the researchers hope to not only aid in repurposing drugs but also assist in the development of new drugs, undoubtedly marking a significant leap forward in the field of drug development.