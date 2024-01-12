Penn Medicine to Acquire Doylestown Health: Growth Amid Challenges

Doylestown Health, a healthcare provider offering services through over 435 physicians across 50 specialties, is poised to become the seventh hospital in the Penn Medicine network. The University of Pennsylvania Health System (UPHS) has agreed to acquire Doylestown Health, including its flagship facility, the 247-bed Doylestown Hospital and other establishments across Bucks County. The acquisition is contingent upon federal and state regulatory approval. Over the past decade, UPHS has expanded its network, previously incorporating three regional hospitals; Chester County Hospital, Lancaster General Health, and Princeton Health.

Deepening the Collaboration

The acquisition heralds a new phase in the relationship between UPHS and Doylestown Health. The two entities have a history of collaboration, particularly in cancer care. Doylestown Hospital has been a part of Penn Cancer Network for over a decade, demonstrating successful clinical integration. The acquisition is expected to further this integration, leading to the development of new clinical programs and expanded services in the greater Philadelphia region.

Process and Implications

The process of integrating Doylestown Health into UPHS is anticipated to take several months. It begins with a review of financial and other records, formal agreement negotiations, and subsequent navigation through regulatory hurdles. The proposed transaction is not just about increasing the number of hospitals under Penn Medicine’s belt. It’s also about expanding access to advanced healthcare for patients in the northern suburbs of Philadelphia, improving patient care, and positively impacting the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

Growth Amid Challenges

This acquisition comes as part of a trend of expansion among healthcare providers in the region. Jefferson Health, for instance, has grown into an 18-hospital network, concurrently pursuing the acquisition of Lehigh Valley Health Network. However, these expansions are not without challenges. While Penn Medicine reported $10 billion in revenue last year, Doylestown Health has struggled financially, with $417.9 million in revenue in 2023 and $19.4 million in long-term debt. Despite these hurdles, the organizations remain committed to their growth and the provision of high-quality patient care.