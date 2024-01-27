Penn Medicine Abandons Brandywine Hospital Purchase, Seeks Alternate Site

In a sudden turn of events, Penn Medicine has retracted its decision to acquire the Brandywine Hospital campus from Tower Health, citing infrastructural inadequacies as the primary reason. The site, which was earmarked for a comprehensive healthcare project serving veterans and local residents, was deemed unfit to accommodate the necessary infrastructure. The recent closure of Brandywine Hospital in January 2022, along with Jennersville Hospital, has left Western Chester County residents grappling with the absence of a local hospital and longer ambulance rides.

Pursuing alternative properties in Coatesville

Despite the setback, Penn Medicine remains unyielding in its commitment to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The healthcare provider is now scouting for an alternative property in close proximity to Coatesville to realize its vision of providing healthcare services to veterans and the local community. With the property still on the market, Tower Health's senior vice president, Bill Tierney, revealed that there has been substantial interest from various organizations.

Healthcare in Western Chester County: A pressing concern

U.S. Representative Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force veteran herself, has been at the forefront of discussions surrounding the hospital sale. Houlahan underscored the critical need for healthcare in the community and has been actively involved in the process. Chester County Commissioners, although disappointed, are hopeful about Penn Medicine's ongoing commitment to the area. Together with the Greater Coatesville Health Quality Group, they are striving to ensure healthcare access in the region. ChristianaCare is also set to contribute by opening a micro-hospital in Jennersville by late 2024.

VA's assurance to veterans

Amid the shifting plans, the Coatesville VA has reassured veterans that the recent announcement will not impact the quality of care provided to them. The collaboration between Penn Medicine and the Coatesville VA, solidified by a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2023, aims to enhance healthcare services in Southeastern Pennsylvania. This partnership was facilitated by the 2022 Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The assurance from the VA and the ongoing commitment from Penn Medicine are likely to bring about a significant improvement in healthcare services in the region.