Penn Highlands DuBois Enhances Maternal Care: Labor Services Shift from Elk

Expectant parents in DuBois have a unique opportunity to connect with their future labor and delivery providers at Penn Highlands DuBois, marking a significant shift in how maternal healthcare is provided in the region. The move, effective May 1, transfers labor and delivery services from Penn Highlands Elk to DuBois, promising a higher level of care for mothers and newborns. This development follows a trend of consolidating maternity services in rural areas, aiming to address the challenges of declining birth rates and physician recruitment while enhancing patient care.

Enhanced Maternal Care for Expectant Parents

On March 18, from 5 to 6 p.m., Penn Highlands Life's Journey OB/GYN will host an informal gathering for expectant parents on the second floor of the Center of Excellence, located at 123 Hospital Ave. This event is part of the hospital's efforts to ensure a smooth transition for families affected by the consolidation of services, providing an opportunity to meet the labor and delivery team in a relaxed setting. The relocation of services from Penn Highlands Elk to DuBois is not just a logistical change but a strategic move to centralize expertise and resources, thereby elevating the standard of care available to mothers and newborns in the region.

Addressing the Challenge of Rural Maternity Care

The decision to move labor and delivery services mirrors a broader national trend where rural hospitals face difficulties in maintaining maternity wards due to decreasing birth rates and the challenge of recruiting specialized physicians. According to the American Hospital Association, at least 89 obstetrics units in rural hospitals closed between 2015 and 2019, with more closures occurring since. This trend highlights the growing concern over access to essential maternity care in rural communities, underscoring the importance of innovative solutions to preserve and enhance these vital services.

Continued Care and Support for Mothers-to-Be

Despite the shift in labor and delivery services, Penn Highlands Elk will continue to offer comprehensive prenatal and postpartum care, including exams, testing, ultrasounds, and prenatal classes. Expectant mothers will still have regular appointments with their physicians or providers at Penn Highlands Women's Care in St. Marys throughout their pregnancies. The primary difference will be the location of delivery, with babies being born at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. This adjustment ensures that all non-labor and delivery healthcare services remain accessible at Penn Highlands Elk, maintaining continuity of care for the community.

This strategic move by Penn Highlands to centralize labor and delivery services in DuBois reflects a commitment to enhancing maternal and newborn care in the region. By concentrating resources and expertise, the hospital aims to address the challenges inherent in providing high-quality maternity care in rural areas. As communities and healthcare providers continue to navigate these changes, the focus remains on ensuring that every mother and newborn has access to the best possible care, regardless of their location.