Health

PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
PEMF Stimulation Shows Promise for Patients at Risk of Pseudoarthrosis: A Study Insight

In a groundbreaking development for spinal health, a recent study spearheaded by Marc A. Weinstein, MD, and his team has underscored the potential benefits of pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) stimulation for patients at risk of pseudoarthrosis following lumbar spinal fusion surgery. This innovative approach, applied as an adjunct therapy post-surgery, could potentially improve surgical outcomes and enhance patient well-being.

Unearthing the Potential of PEMF Stimulation

The prospective, multicenter study involved 142 patients, all of whom had risk factors for pseudoarthrosis; including a history of failed fusion, undergoing multilevel fusion, nicotine use, osteoporosis, or diabetes. These patients underwent PEMF stimulation using a device aptly named SpinalStim by Orthofix.

The results of the study were compelling. An impressive 88% success rate in spinal fusion was observed at the 1-year follow-up. Success rates varied slightly depending on the number of risk factors present, yet the overall trend was undeniably positive.

Impact on Patient’s Pain, Function, and Quality of Life

Notably, patients also reported significant improvements in pain, function, and quality of life. These were measured using various health surveys and indexes, each of which reflected a significant upward trend. This suggests that not only does PEMF stimulation have a positive effect on surgical success rates, but it also has a broader impact on patients’ day-to-day lives and overall health.

PEMF Stimulation: A Favorable Safety Profile

Crucially, the study also examined the safety of PEMF stimulation. The findings indicated that PEMF stimulation maintained a favorable safety profile throughout the entire 6-month required use period. This is an encouraging sign, indicating that the procedure is not only effective but also safe for patients.

In light of these findings, the researchers advocate for the use of PEMF stimulation as an auxiliary treatment for patients at risk for pseudoarthrosis. It’s a promising step forward in the field of spinal health, potentially paving the way for improved surgical outcomes and enhanced quality of life for patients.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

