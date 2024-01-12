en English
Health

Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women’s Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
Pelvic Organ Prolapse: A Silent Struggle in Women’s Health

In a world often cloaked in silence when it comes to women’s health, 24-year-old Natashja Wilson from Greenwich, London, has taken it upon herself to raise awareness about a condition many women suffer in solitude: pelvic organ prolapse. At the tender age of 18, she began experiencing symptoms such as a heavy dragging sensation, bladder and bowel issues, and discomfort during sex. However, due to lack of knowledge and the stigma associated with the condition, she was too embarrassed to seek help.

The Unseen Struggles of Pelvic Organ Prolapse

Pelvic organ prolapse occurs when the pelvic floor muscles weaken, causing one or more organs to move downward, creating a bulge in the vagina. The condition can significantly affect a woman’s quality of life, exacerbated by factors such as genetics, heavy lifting, constipation, childbirth, and menopause. Yet, many women may be unaware they even have a prolapse, or they may experience only mild symptoms.

Breaking the Silence and Advocacy

Despite her initial hesitation, Natashja was eventually diagnosed with uterine prolapse after confiding in her mother. She now uses her blog, ‘Living With Prolapse,’ and social media platforms to advocate for increased awareness and to help reduce the stigma surrounding pelvic organ prolapse. A study by Stirling University underscores the barriers women face in seeking help for pelvic health issues, including embarrassment, lack of awareness, and fear of not being taken seriously.

The Path to Awareness and Support

Pelvic health physiotherapist Suzanne Vernazza emphasizes the importance of education on pelvic health and encourages women to discuss health concerns with a GP. The Royal College of GPs acknowledges the embarrassment associated with prolapse and urges doctors to make women feel comfortable in seeking support. Sam Hindle, who experienced a bladder prolapse 24 years ago and has faced incontinence since, also advocates for awareness. Hindle suffered PTSD after undergoing transvaginal mesh surgery, a procedure halted in the UK in 2018 due to severe side effects.

Both the personal stories of women like Natashja and Sam and the professional advice from experts like Suzanne Vernazza highlight the necessity for improved understanding, early intervention, and tailored treatment options to address pelvic floor muscle weakness. Encouraging open conversations about these issues is critical to preventing conditions from worsening and improving the quality of life for women around the globe.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

